Firefighters using jet packs to fight fires

Written by Sara Belmont
Here's a new way to put out flames, a jet pack. Firefighters in Dubai using jet skis and water-fueled jet packs to hover over the water to put out fires.

The method used to improve speed and efficiency. It's run by water, so they'll never run out of fuel. No word if there's anything like that in Iowa.

