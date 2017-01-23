Victim's family speaks at Dubuque murder sentencing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Victim's family speaks at Dubuque murder sentencing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A man who stabbed his girlfriend more than 100 times is sentenced to life in prison.  It comes after Eddie Hicks pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Kahdyesha Lemon.

Police say he killed Lemon at her Dubuque home in June of 2015.  According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, Hicks refused to show up to the sentencing.

However, Lemon's family was on hand to give statements, her mother saying of Hicks, "I will pray for you."

---------------------------------------

Previous Story -- http://www.kwwl.com/story/33634202/2016/11/Friday/dubuque-man-found-guilty-of-murdering-girlfriend

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.