Victim's family speaks at Dubuque murder sentencing

A man who stabbed his girlfriend more than 100 times is sentenced to life in prison. It comes after Eddie Hicks pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Kahdyesha Lemon.

Police say he killed Lemon at her Dubuque home in June of 2015. According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, Hicks refused to show up to the sentencing.

However, Lemon's family was on hand to give statements, her mother saying of Hicks, "I will pray for you."

