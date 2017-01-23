Police: Man stabbed in head and neck, arrest made - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Man stabbed in head and neck, arrest made

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A man is accused of stabbing another man in the head and neck.  Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3200 block of Carriage Drive SW around 9:30 Sunday night.

A man later showed up at the hospital with serious injuries, but police do not believe it's life-threatening.  37-year-old Tramond Franklin turned himself into officers.  He's charged with willful injury.

