Dubuque Food Co-op permanently closes

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa Food Co-op has permanently closed, less than two weeks after the business said the end was nearing. 

The Dubuque Food Co-Op had been in business since May of 2014 in the 900 block of Washington Street.

The business was Dubuque's first community-owned grocery store. 

