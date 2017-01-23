Dodge ball tournament to raise money for CR Police K-9 unit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dodge ball tournament to raise money for CR Police K-9 unit

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids is hosting a dodge ball tournament between police officers and students.  It will be Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Harding Middle School, to raise money for the police department's K-9 unit.

The annual tournament is hosted by the Harding Student Council, raising nearly $20,000 for the program over the last 10 years.  The money is used to buy and train the dogs, and get them equipment such as protective vests.

The event is from 1:00 to 2:50 p.m. in the school's gymnasium.  Tickets are $3 to watch or play.

