Man charged after Cedar Rapids apartment explosion

A man now faces charges after a bomb explosion in Cedar Rapids.

Gerald LeGrand is accused of having a bomb that exploded; he's charged with possession of a National Firearms destructive device.

Federal Court documents claim LeGrand knowingly had a bomb on May 20, 2016.

On May 20 in Cedar Rapids, police were called to an apartment on Blairsferry Road NE after a report of an explosion.

The explosion caused a significant amount of damage. A man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Fire crews say stuff to make explosives were found at the scene, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were testing materials at the scene of the explosion.