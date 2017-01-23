Lawmaker resigns after admitting sex with interns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota legislator who acknowledged sexual contact with two interns has resigned.

Rep. Mathew Wollmann, a Republican from Madison, announced his resignation in a letter first reported by the Mitchell Daily Republic. Wollmann says in the letter that he regrets his actions.

Wollmann didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

The 26-year-old former Marine said last week that both interns were over 21 and that the contact was consensual. But his colleagues had voted to set up a committee to investigate his actions, and was scheduled to meet Tuesday.

South Dakota’s legislative rules don’t explicitly ban sexual contact or relationships between lawmakers and interns.