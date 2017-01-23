Sexual assault reported in U of I dorm

According to the University of Iowa Police Department, officials received a report of a sexual assault at a residence hall on the west side of campus, early Sunday morning between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

It says the assault was done by an acquaintance of the victim.

"The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without clear consent from your partner. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity," the release said.

If a student or employee is determined to have violated of Iowa's sexual misconduct polices they could face expulsion or termination.

The release provided additional resources:

"How to report:

If you believe a crime has been committed, we encourage you to call the police at 911. To contact University of Iowa Police call (319) 335-5022. You also have the option to make a University policy complaint. The Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator (OSMRC) (https://osmrc.uiowa.edu/report-problem) is available to explain and answer questions about reporting options.

How to get help:

We strongly encourage victims to seek medical attention immediately, even if there are no obvious physical injuries. A sexual assault examination is free and conducted by a specially trained nurse. An examination does not obligate someone to an investigation; however, it allows evidence to be collected and preserved in the event someone chooses to authorize a criminal investigation at a later time. Victims may also receive medication for prevention of pregnancy and STI's.

In addition to seeking medical attention, there are other options for self-care after an assault, including contacting a confidential victim advocate (24/7 support at 319-335-6000). A comprehensive list of resources can be found on the OSMRC's website (https://osmrc.uiowa.edu/victimsurvivor-options)

What to remember:

Consensual sex occurs when both partners agree to engage in sexual activity. Consent should always be mutual, voluntary, enthusiastic and given without pressure, intimidation, or fear. Learn more about the UI's stance on affirmative consent (https://dos.uiowa.edu/assistance/consent/).

The most common type of sexual assault is not committed by a stranger but by someone known to the victim, typically a date or other acquaintance. If you feel uneasy about a situation, trust your instincts and attempt to interrupt the chain of events. Here are some strategies:

1. Create a distraction and involve others.

2. Make a commitment to ensure everyone has a safe way home.

3. Remember being an active bystander doesn't require you put yourself at risk.

Where to find additional resources:

The UI is committed to combating sexual violence, supporting survivors and holding perpetrators accountable. Read about the UI Anti-Violence Plan (https://osmrc.uiowa.edu/anti-violence-plan) and the UI Anti-Violence Coalition's work (https://osmrc.uiowa.edu/anti-violence-coalition).

Additional information on how to reduce your risk of sexual assault is available from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) (https://rainn.org/get-information/sexual-assault-prevention). Research has shown that sexual violence is associated with numerous negative outcomes that affect academic success and persistence, including substance use, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Research also shows that trauma often goes beyond those who directly experience violence to encompass friends, family and colleagues, creating ripples throughout the community."