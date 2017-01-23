Super Bowl preps NASA Rover

Even if you can't get a ticket for the Super Bowl, you can still be a part of the fun, taking place in Houston outside the stadium.

The game is 13 days away, but the party starts this Saturday, January 28th.

Houston plans to offer a ton of entertainment choices including free concerts every day for a week leading up to the big game between the Falcons and the Patriots.

It will be family-friendly fun for all ages including NASA's space exploration vehicle that you can go inside and check out what the astronauts will call home when they go to Mars or back to the Moon.

The Rover can house two astronauts for up to two weeks and keep them safe and secure.

Bring your hearty appetite too, there will be plenty of choices to be made in a city famous for it's dining diversity.