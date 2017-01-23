Baldwin to host SNL

He's been a very frequent presence on "Saturday Night Live" in recent months, but in February, Alec Baldwin will take the reins as host once again.

The show announced today that the veteran actor will host for a record 17th time on February 11th, with musical guest Ed Sheeran.

This will actually be Baldwin's first time hosting the show since 2011 - when he broke the mark for most times hosting, which he had shared with Steve Martin.

Despite Baldwin's many recent appearances on the show as Donald Trump, he wasn't a part of the show this past Saturday.

SNL's next new episode will be a week earlier, February 4th, hosted by Kristen Stewart.