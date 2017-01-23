Update: Multiple break-ins reported in Dubuque's West End, cash & electric toothbrushes stolen

Glass shattered everywhere.

Dr. Bill Stoffel says this is the mess left behind after a break-in at his dental office. "We get a call from the police department that they think we were broken into and when I arrived, I noticed that in one of the operatories that had been glassed in for the remodel project...the window was completely shattered out,"he said.

Burglars broke in to Midwest Dental on Dubuque's west end using a hammer to break the window.

It happened during the night, last Saturday. Thieves stealing some cash and electric toothbrushes. "I think they were after seeing if we had any drugs in the place, or if there was a large amount of cash but I would say most dental office(s) do not carry any types of drugs. We barely have Tylenol to hand out," he added.

But that's not all.

The thieves making a six feet tall hole to break into the business next door, Lina's Thai Bistro. The person or people who did this, broke in with a six inch drill saw.

Once next door, they took more cash.

Police are now looking into whether a third burglary that happened less than a week later, is connected. They say the Courtside Bar and Grill in the same area as the two other businesses was also burglarized.

Dubuque police won't tell us how much money was stolen from the businesses in order to not affect the investigation.

Dr. Stoffel added, no patient information was stolen from his office. Their records are digital, so that wasn't tampered with.

