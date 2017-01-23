Iowa man imprisoned for unlawfully storing hazardous waste

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Falls man has been given two years in federal prison for unlawfully storing hazardous waste.

Prosecutors said in a news release Monday that 62-year-old Richard Delp was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He'd pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say that from about Jan. 1, 2004, to about Oct. 23, 2012, Delp stored drums, tanks, totes and vats containing corrosive and toxic hazardous waste at his now defunct Cedar Valley Electroplating facility in Cedar Falls, without a permit authorizing the storage.

Prosecutors say Delp abandoned the hazardous waste when he closed the business in September 2011, which eventually cost the public more than $789,000 to clean up. He was ordered to make restitution of that amount.