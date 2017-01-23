Dubuque County Sheriff looking for two suspected of trying to br - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque County Sheriff looking for two suspected of trying to break into an ATM

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Sheriff is looking for two suspects who they say tried to break into an ATM in Luxemburg on Sunday, Jan. 15.

They posted three pictures to their Facebook page from the time of the attempted break-in.  

In one, you can see the back of the van they used. 

The post states the two people are also suspected of committing a burglary in Dyersville the same morning.

If you have any information on the identity of the two people or you recognize the vehicle, call Captain Dale Snyder at 563-589-4402.

