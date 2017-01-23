Chief Jody Matherly sworn-in as Iowa City Police Chief

Iowa City's new Police Chief Jody Matherly was sworn-in during an early morning ceremony at City Hall on Monday, January 23, 2017.

City Council members, police officers and city staff gathered inside Emma Harvat Hall for the ceremony. It was conducted by Deputy City Clerk Julie Voparil.

Matherly has more than three decades of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as Chief of Police in Altoona and before that was Chief of Police in Grinnell.

The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved his appointment in December 2016. Matherly replaces former Iowa City Police Chief Sam Hargadine who retired in June 2016.