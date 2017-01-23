Authorities looking for suspects connected to burglary & attempt - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities looking for suspects connected to burglary & attempted ATM break-in

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
LUXEMBURG (KWWL) -

Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who tried to break into an ATM.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office posted these surveillance images of the suspects on Facebook.

Authorities say they attempted to break-into an ATM in Luxemburg the morning of Sunday Jan. 15th. It's also believed they were involved in a burglary in Dyersville that same morning.

If you have any information on the suspects or the vehicle in the images, call Captain Dale Snyder 563-589-4402.

