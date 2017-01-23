Houston doctors to give updates on George H.W. Bush, wife

HOUSTON (AP) -- Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital are set to provide an update on their conditions.



The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and has since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit.



Ninety-one-year-old Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis. She entered the same hospital Wednesday.



Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes will also answer questions about their medical treatment at a news conference Monday morning.



A Bush family spokesman said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.