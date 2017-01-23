NEW THIS MORNING: President meets with business leaders

President Donald Trump is opening what his team has dubbed "Day One" of his presidency by meeting with business leaders in the White House.

This morning, he said there will "be advantages" to companies that make their products in the United States and suggested he will impose a "substantial border tax" on foreign goods entering the country.

The president also repeated a campaign promise to cut regulations "by 75 percent, maybe more."

He hosted the breakfast with about a dozen leaders in the Roosevelt Room.

Among those who were there were Kevin Plank of Under Armour, Elon Musk of Tesla, Marilyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin and Mario Longhi of US Steel.

He suggested he wanted to hold these meetings quarterly.