Police officer saves woman from burning car

Trapped and terrified.

A police officer's body camera shows an officer in Washington working to save a woman stuck in her car as it burns.

She was heading home after a trip to the store for ice cream, when she drove over a patch of ice.

The car suddenly shut off. Nothing worked.

Flames and smoke were coming from the hood of the car. The locks wouldn't even open manually.

An officer pulled her to safety.

He doesn't consider himself an angel or a hero.

He says he was just doing his job.