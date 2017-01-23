Today is National Pie Day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Today is National Pie Day

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Apple, cherry, pumpkin -- today, January 23, is the day to celebrate on National Pie Day.

This year, the American Pie Council is encouraging people to celebrate by hosting pie parties with friends, co-workers and family to show love and friendship.

Others might be donating pies to police and fire departments in their communities.

