Iowa gas prices fall 2.5 cents a gallon in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices fall 2.5 cents a gallon in past week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Gas prices in the state of Iowa are down slightly in the past week, to an average of $2.35 a gallon.

GasBuddy finds the national average fell 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week to about $2.30 per gallon.

Prices Sunday in Iowa were 48.3 cents a gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. As for the national average, that went up 1.9 cents a gallon during the last month and sits 46.6 cents a gallon higher than this exact time a year ago.

GasBuddy reports prices in the region as follows:


Quad Cities- $2.27/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.
Des Moines- $2.52/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.
Omaha- $2.36/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.