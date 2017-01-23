Iowa gas prices fall 2.5 cents a gallon in past week

Gas prices in the state of Iowa are down slightly in the past week, to an average of $2.35 a gallon.



GasBuddy finds the national average fell 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week to about $2.30 per gallon.



Prices Sunday in Iowa were 48.3 cents a gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. As for the national average, that went up 1.9 cents a gallon during the last month and sits 46.6 cents a gallon higher than this exact time a year ago.



GasBuddy reports prices in the region as follows:





Quad Cities- $2.27/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.

Des Moines- $2.52/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.55/g.

Omaha- $2.36/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.