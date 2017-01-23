Waterloo principal raises money for students to see "Hidden Figures"

An entire community coming together to help a Waterloo principal.

We all love going to the movies

But these days, we also know they can be expensive. Sometimes, families might chose to skip seeing a movie they want to see.

Kingsley Elementary principal Amber Dietz found a way to make sure none of her 4th and 5th graders would miss out.

She wanted her students to see the new movie, "Hidden Figures."

It's a movie about a team of African American women who helped NASA with some of its first successful space missions.

She heard about its inspiring message and educational value.

This was a last- minute idea of hers. The school didn't budget for it.

So, she posted on Facebook, asking the community to donate to the school.

In less than 24 hours, the school had raised more than one-thousand dollars.

In fact, they raised so much money that now all of the Kingsley and Cunningham 4th and 5th graders will be seeing "Hidden Figures" together.

The students will be seeing the movie on Valentines day.