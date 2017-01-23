Man died after kayak capsized, Des Moines authorities say - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES (AP) -

Authorities say the body of a man was recovered from the Des Moines River after his kayak capsized.

Rescue crews were sent to the Sycamore Access boat ramp in Des Moines around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call. A man who also had been kayaking told authorities that he'd sought help after turning around and seeing that his companion's kayak had capsized. The body was recovered around 6:30 p.m.

It's not yet clear whether the 71-year-old man who died had any medical issues. His name hasn't been released yet.

