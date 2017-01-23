Tax season begins today

The Internal Revenue Service begins processing tax returns and accepting paper returns today.

The IRS is expecting more than 153 million returns to be filed this year.

They expect 80 percent of those to be filed electronically.

This year's filling deadline will be on a new date, Tuesday, Apr. 18, since the 15th falls on a Saturday and the 17th on Emancipation Day--a legal holiday in Washington D.C.

This year a new law in place may also delay your refund.

The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act, or PATH Act, requires the IRS to withhold refunds on any returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or additional Child Tax Credit until mid-February.

And for anyone earning less than $64,000 a year, the IRS allows you to file your federal return for free.

They also offer assistance in the forms of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

You can find the nearest location for those programs here: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/free-tax-return-preparation-for-you-by-volunteers.