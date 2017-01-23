Buchanan County Firefighters battle vehicle fire

No one is injured after a vehicle catches fire.

It happened Sunday night at around 7:45 p.m. east of Independence. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of 220th Street and North Doris Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle completely engulfed.

Investigators say Shane Mason of Manchester was driving the vehicle down 220th Street when he started to smell gas. He stepped out of the vehicle to inspect it, and shortly after, that's when the vehicle caught fire.

Mason was not hurt, and the vehicle is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department and Independence Fire Department.