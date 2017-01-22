Conway: WH spokesperson gave 'alternative facts'

President Trump's counselor, Kellyanne Conway, says the White House press secretary delivered 'alternative facts' when he inaccurately described the inauguration size as 'the largest ever' during his first appearance before reporters this weekend.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gathered the press to deliver a five-minute statement Saturday and issued inaccurate information about the number of people attending the inauguration.

"These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong," Spicer said Saturday.

However, crowd experts say they believe Trump's audience was fewer than 200,000 people.