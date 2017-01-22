UNI wrestlers hammer Eastern Michigan 35-4 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI wrestlers hammer Eastern Michigan 35-4

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The 18th ranked UNI wrestlers dominated Eastern Michigan 35-4, winning nine of ten matches, to remain a perfect 4-0 in the MAC Conference this season.

J.J. Everard provided a boost for UNI at heavyweight with a 10-4 decision over 17th ranked Gage Hutchison. The win marked the second of the week for Everard over a ranked opponent.

UNI notched 31 take-downs on the day compared to just eight for the Eagles'.

#18 UNI 35, EMU 4

157 – Paden Moore (UNI) dec. J.J. Wolfe (EMU), 5-0 (RT 2:36)

165 – #10 Bryce Steiert (UNI) tech fall Devan Marry (EMU), 20-5 (2:50 RT)
174 – #10 Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. Jacob Davis (EMU), 22-11 (1:24 RT)
184 – #14 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Kayne MacCallum (EMU), 12-6 (2:23 RT)
197 – Jacob Holschlag (UNI) dec. Derek Hillman (EMU), 3-0
285 – JJ Everard (UNI) #17 dec. Gage Hutchison (EMU), 10-4 (RT 1:05)
125 – Jay Schwarm (UNI) tech fall Kris Hill (EMU), 16-0 (5:27) (4:26 RT)
133 – #10 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Armando Torres (EMU), 5-4 (1:39 RT)
141 – #33 Kyle Springer (EMU) maj. dec. Tyler Willers (UNI), 16-6 (RT 2:44)
149 – #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) wins by forfeit 

