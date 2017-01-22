UNI wrestlers hammer Eastern Michigan 35-4

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.



The 18th ranked UNI wrestlers dominated Eastern Michigan 35-4, winning nine of ten matches, to remain a perfect 4-0 in the MAC Conference this season.

J.J. Everard provided a boost for UNI at heavyweight with a 10-4 decision over 17th ranked Gage Hutchison. The win marked the second of the week for Everard over a ranked opponent.

UNI notched 31 take-downs on the day compared to just eight for the Eagles'.

#18 UNI 35, EMU 4

157 – Paden Moore (UNI) dec. J.J. Wolfe (EMU), 5-0 (RT 2:36)

165 – #10 Bryce Steiert (UNI) tech fall Devan Marry (EMU), 20-5 (2:50 RT)

174 – #10 Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. Jacob Davis (EMU), 22-11 (1:24 RT)

184 – #14 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Kayne MacCallum (EMU), 12-6 (2:23 RT)

197 – Jacob Holschlag (UNI) dec. Derek Hillman (EMU), 3-0

285 – JJ Everard (UNI) #17 dec. Gage Hutchison (EMU), 10-4 (RT 1:05)

125 – Jay Schwarm (UNI) tech fall Kris Hill (EMU), 16-0 (5:27) (4:26 RT)

133 – #10 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Armando Torres (EMU), 5-4 (1:39 RT)

141 – #33 Kyle Springer (EMU) maj. dec. Tyler Willers (UNI), 16-6 (RT 2:44)

149 – #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) wins by forfeit