UNI wrestlers hammer Eastern Michigan 35-4

Senior Mason McCoy's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the University of Iowa baseball team to a 4-3 walk-off victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field.More >>
Life has been a steady uphill climb for the Waterloo East Girls Track team. Although, The Lady Trojans burst on the scene at last year's Drake Relays---when then freshman sensation Kerris Roberts shocked everyone by winning the 100 meter dash in one of the fastest times in state history. This week --Kerris Roberts returns to Des Moines a Drake Relays and State Champion.More >>
Senior Brandon Carnes and junior Sarah Pate were both honored today by the Missouri Valley Conference after being named MVC Track Athletes of the Week.More >>
Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Lammers, has been named the head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles. His tenure with the Purple Eagles will begin at the conclusion of the 2016–17 season with the Fighting Saints. .More >>
Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.More >>
