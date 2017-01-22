Panther women roll past Loyola for 11th straight win

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI managed to clear the bench in a 68-30 rout of Loyola on Sunday afternoon. The win, in which every player on the roster scored, marked the 11th straight victory for the Panthers.

In a game that saw scoring scattered throughout the Panther line-up, nobody reached double digits. Taylor Hagen and Angie Davison led the way with nine points apiece.

Defensively, the Panther held Loyola to just 25 percent shooting while forcing a season high 26 turnovers. UNI defenders recorded 16 steals in the game.

Next up, UNI hosts Drake on Friday in a battle of the only two teams still undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference. Northern Iowa is offering free admission for the 7:00 PM tip-off.