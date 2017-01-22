Panther women roll past Loyola for 11th straight win - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Panther women roll past Loyola for 11th straight win

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

UNI managed to clear the bench in a 68-30 rout of Loyola on Sunday afternoon. The win, in which every player on the roster scored, marked the 11th straight victory for the Panthers.

In a game that saw scoring scattered throughout the Panther line-up, nobody reached double digits. Taylor Hagen and Angie Davison led the way with nine points apiece.

Defensively, the Panther held Loyola to just 25 percent shooting while forcing a season high 26 turnovers. UNI defenders recorded 16 steals in the game.

Next up, UNI hosts Drake on Friday in a battle of the only two teams still undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference. Northern Iowa is offering free admission for the 7:00 PM tip-off.

