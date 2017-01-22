JUST IN: United Airlines grounds all domestic flights over computer issue

United Airlines grounded all domestic flights across the country due to a computer issue Sunday evening.

A nationwide ground stop was issued, the airline tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. CST amid dozens of replies to passengers' complaints.

"A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience," the tweet said.

It was not immediately clear how long the ground stop would remain in effect.