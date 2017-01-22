Anamosa State Penitentiary on restricted movement - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Anamosa State Penitentiary on restricted movement

ANAMOSA (KWWL) -

The Anamosa State Penitentiary is on restricted movement after several fights were reported Sunday morning.

Restricted Movement means inmates are mostly confined to their jail cells.

Authorities say several fights broke out around 7:00 a.m.

No staff members were hurt, but a few inmates had to be treated for minor injuries.

