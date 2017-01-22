Falcons headed to Super Bowl after 44-21 win over Green Bay - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Falcons headed to Super Bowl after 44-21 win over Green Bay

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (AP) -

Behind the play of quarterback Matt Ryan the Atlanta Falcons have defeated Green Bay for a spot in the Super Bowl. Ryan had a tremendous game passing for four scores and running for a fifth as the Falcons won 44-21. For the game Ryan connected on 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards.

Julio Jones caught nine of the passes for 180 yards and two scores.

The game was the last one to be played in the Georgia Dome as the Falcons move into a new facility next season.

The AFC Championship game has the Steelers facing the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They met during the season with the Patriots winning 27-17 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. The clubs have played in the AFC title game twice before with New England coming out on top in each game, in 2005 and 2002. They've met four times in the playoffs with the Pats winning three of the encounters.

Like the NFC title game, this contest features two top-notch quarterbacks in Tom Brady of the Pats and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers. "Big Ben" is 3-1 in AFC title games and 13-6 in postseason games. Brady has 23 wins in the postseason, the most by any quarterback ever.

Each team has won eight AFC championships.
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa Baseball edges Western Illinois on walk-off

    Iowa Baseball edges Western Illinois on walk-off

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:20:09 GMT

     Senior Mason McCoy's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the University of Iowa baseball team to a 4-3 walk-off victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Mason McCoy's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the University of Iowa baseball team to a 4-3 walk-off victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field. 

    More >>

  • Waterloo East Girls track ready for Drake Relays

    Waterloo East Girls track ready for Drake Relays

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-04-26 02:38:53 GMT

     Life has been a steady uphill climb for the Waterloo East Girls Track team. Although, The Lady Trojans burst on the scene at last year's Drake Relays---when then freshman sensation Kerris Roberts shocked everyone by winning the 100 meter dash in one of the fastest times in state history. This week --Kerris Roberts returns to Des Moines a Drake Relays and State Champion.

    More >>

     Life has been a steady uphill climb for the Waterloo East Girls Track team. Although, The Lady Trojans burst on the scene at last year's Drake Relays---when then freshman sensation Kerris Roberts shocked everyone by winning the 100 meter dash in one of the fastest times in state history. This week --Kerris Roberts returns to Des Moines a Drake Relays and State Champion.

    More >>

  • Carnes wins another MVC Track Award

    Carnes wins another MVC Track Award

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:16:51 GMT

    Senior Brandon Carnes and junior Sarah Pate were both honored today by the Missouri Valley Conference after being named MVC Track Athletes of the Week.

    More >>

    Senior Brandon Carnes and junior Sarah Pate were both honored today by the Missouri Valley Conference after being named MVC Track Athletes of the Week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.