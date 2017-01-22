Falcons headed to Super Bowl after 44-21 win over Green Bay

Behind the play of quarterback Matt Ryan the Atlanta Falcons have defeated Green Bay for a spot in the Super Bowl. Ryan had a tremendous game passing for four scores and running for a fifth as the Falcons won 44-21. For the game Ryan connected on 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards.

Julio Jones caught nine of the passes for 180 yards and two scores.

The game was the last one to be played in the Georgia Dome as the Falcons move into a new facility next season.

The AFC Championship game has the Steelers facing the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They met during the season with the Patriots winning 27-17 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. The clubs have played in the AFC title game twice before with New England coming out on top in each game, in 2005 and 2002. They've met four times in the playoffs with the Pats winning three of the encounters.

Like the NFC title game, this contest features two top-notch quarterbacks in Tom Brady of the Pats and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers. "Big Ben" is 3-1 in AFC title games and 13-6 in postseason games. Brady has 23 wins in the postseason, the most by any quarterback ever.

Each team has won eight AFC championships.

