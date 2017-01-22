Proposed bill could affect cyclists - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Proposed bill could affect cyclists

Written by MacLeod Hageman
Iowa Republican Representative John Willis proposes a bill that would affect cyclists if it passed.

The bill would require cyclists to have a red LED taillight on their bike to make them more visible to drivers.

According to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, the majority of bike-related crashes happen during the daytime when lights wouldn't make much of a difference.

