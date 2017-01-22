Benton County: Missing boys found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Benton County: Missing boys found

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
GARRISON (KWWL) -

UPDATE: According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office the boys have been found.

------------------------------------

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three boys who they say walked away from their home before midnight Saturday, January 21.

The boys live in Garrison, Iowa.

The sheriff says Tyler Dague, 15, Lucas Dague, 13, and Christopher Dague, 12, are missing.

The boys were all last seen carrying backpacks.

If you have any information of where the boys may be contact the Benton County Sheriff.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.