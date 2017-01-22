Benton County: Missing boys found

UPDATE: According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office the boys have been found.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three boys who they say walked away from their home before midnight Saturday, January 21.

The boys live in Garrison, Iowa.

The sheriff says Tyler Dague, 15, Lucas Dague, 13, and Christopher Dague, 12, are missing.

The boys were all last seen carrying backpacks.

If you have any information of where the boys may be contact the Benton County Sheriff.