UPDATE: Family members identify Waterloo shooting victim

UPDATE: Family members say Denelius Nesby was shot to death yesterday in Waterloo. He was 55 years old.

This morning, Waterloo Police say no arrests have been made in the murder investigation.

*****************************************

A developing story gains momentum in Waterloo after a man is shot and killed.

It happened in 700 Block of Logan Avenue Sunday morning.

Waterloo Police confirm a 55-year-old man was shot several times.

Sunday afternoon police tape blocked off homes and Greer's Funeral Home.

Police scanner traffic explains some of what happened.

"We have a male shooting victim, unknown exactly where he was shot at, but his condition is breathing, but unresponsive," said dispatch.

Dispatch goes on to explain the shooting happened on Logan Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

"Male shot, he is breathing, not responding," said dispatch.

Police confirming the 55-year-old victim suffered several gunshots, later dying at the hospital.

As we earlier reported this isn't the first time a shooting was reported on Logan.

On New Years Day police were called to a shots fired complaint in the same spot , where Greer's Funeral Home and a house were hit by bullets.

Police taking a few overhead pictures Sunday afternoon in Greer's Funeral Home parking lot to learn more about the shooting.

People who know the victim say he may have been in a fight with the person who shot him, but for now police are not releasing the victim's name.

As of Monday morning, police told KWWL no arrests had been made.

