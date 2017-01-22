People attend gun show in Dubuque

For nearly 10 years, Mark Quade has been putting on the Big Bore Enterprises Gun Show in Dubuque.

Gun owners filling up the Grand Ballroom at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds this weekend. "There was several thousand people. Gun shows are actually pretty well attended," said Quade.

Some people wanting to buy or trade guns, while others just looking around, like the Halverson Family. "We're really big into outdoors. We like, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping. Taught the kids at a very young age how to really respect that stuff, so it's something they really enjoy doing," said Casey Halverson from the Marquette-McGregor area.

Different kinds of firearms from pistols to shotguns, and other accessories attracting people to the show. Attendees say it's not just about their Second Amendment rights, it's also about the economy.

"Forget about the Second Amendment. Talk about the economy and that's what politicians understand, is the economy." said Butch Bucher of Bellevue. "Do you know how much this stupid gun show generates in a weekend?" he added.

And now with President Trump in office, these gun supporters say they feel more assured. "Well, I think that since Trump was elected, that people in the industry are maybe a little bit more at ease about regulations, however the gun industry is very heavily regulated," said Quade.

Some of them hoping this means they will see a decrease of guns made in other countries that are allowed to be sold in the U.S. and instead more manufactured here to further benefit the economy.

More gun shows are scheduled in the area in the coming months. For more information, visit: http://www.bigboreenterprise.com/