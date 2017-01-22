Pence pledges US will take better care of vets

Vice President Mike Pence is paying tribute to veterans with a stop at another inaugural celebration.

Pence made an unannounced stop at the Veterans Inaugural Ball at a downtown Washington hotel late Friday.

Pence, who was introduced by the head of the American Legion, said the day was "the dawn of a new era."

He paid tribute to veterans who have been killed or injured in the line of duty and said they were "an inspiration to our new president," Donald Trump.

Pence pledged that the Trump administration would take better care of the nation's veterans and give the military "every tool" it needs.

Pence's son is a Marine and his father was a veteran.