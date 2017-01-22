Marshalltown meat processing plant burns - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marshalltown meat processing plant burns

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -

Nobody was hurt after a meat processing plant caught fire Saturday morning in Marshalltown.

Firefighters were called to JBS Swift and Company around 10:30 a.m..

Authorities say the fire was fueled by gas at the methane collection lagoon.

Authorities were on scene for nearly three hours to douse the flames.

