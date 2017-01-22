Iowa DCI investigates drug-related shooting

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, two people from Minnesota were caught selling drugs to undercover officers in Waterloo Sunday.

This happened at 7:20 a.m. at Awesome Car Wash at 2180 Logan Avenue.

Authorities with the Tri-County Drug Task Force in Waterloo say they were doing a narcotics sale.

During the incident, two people from Minnesota arrived to deliver narcotics to undercover officers.

Authorities in several marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles approached the suspects, at which time an Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) Special Agent entered the driver’s side door of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to handcuff the driver.

During an altercation with the driver, the Special Agent fired two rounds at the suspect. The suspect was not injured and both suspects were arrested

Arrested were Paul Greseth, age 31, of Wanamingo, MN for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class B Felony) and Dylan Purdy, age 24, of Upper Minneapolis, MN for Possession of Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class B Felony). Both are in custody at the Black Hawk County Jail.

The identity of the Iowa DPS's Division of Narcotics Special Agent will not be released due to the nature of his current assignment.

The Tri-County Drug Task Force includes officers from the Iowa DPS's Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Waterloo Police Department, the Blackhawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cedar Falls Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).