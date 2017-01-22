Former top MLB prospect Andy Marte died in car crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former top MLB prospect Andy Marte died in car crash

USA TODAY -

Andy Marte, a former top baseball prospect who played third base in the majors for parts of seven seasons, died Sunday morning in his native Dominican Republic. He was 33.

The Cleveland Indians, the uniform Marte donned from 2006 to '10, announced the news on Twitter. According to multiple reports, Marte was involved in a fatal car accident.

Marte was named Baseball America's No. 9 prospect before the 2005 season, but he struggled to live up to his promise. 

He played in just 308 big-league games, hitting 21 home runs and batting .218.

Marte last played with the KT Wiz of the KBO League.

Marte's death comes on the same day as Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura.

