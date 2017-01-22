Fayette County patrol vehicle destroyed in accident

A Fayette County patrol vehicle is destroyed after an accident in foggy conditions on Saturday.

Around 12:55 p.m., 31-year-old Fayette County Deputy Christopher John Schveiger was on patrol on W-25 just north of Hwy 93 during the fog advisory and came upon a intersection and hit some loose gravel when attempting make the curve on the roadway. Deputy Schveiger's patrol vehicle went into the ditch, hitting a tree.

Deputy Schveiger was taken to Palmer Hospital with minor injuries and released later that afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office requested the Iowa State Patrol to cover the accident and complete an investigation. The Patrol vehicle was considered to be a total loss.