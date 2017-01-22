Yordano Ventura killed in an auto accident

Terrible, terrible news: Reports say Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has been killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

His death has been confirmed by police. He was only 25 years-old. There are as of yet no details about the accident.

Ventura was a four-year veteran, having debuted in 2013 but truly bursting onto the scene for the Royals in 2014. That year he went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 183 innings, ascending to the national stage along with the entire Royals team with some key performances in that year’s ALDS and World Series. The following year Ventura won 13 games for the World Champion Royals and again appeared in the playoffs and World Series.

Ventura was often in the middle of controversy, he found himself in several controversies arising out of his habit of hitting and brushing back hitters but he was an undeniably electric young talent who was poised to anchor the Royals rotation for years to come.

His loss, like that of Jose Fernandez just this past September, is incalculable to both his team, his fans and to Major League Baseball as a whole.