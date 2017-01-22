Man attempts to run from Cedar Rapids police with stolen vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly running from police and crashing a stolen vehicle.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 700 block of 19th Street SE at 5:49 a.m. this morning. The owner had apparently left the keys in the vehicle.

At 6:36 a.m. the stolen vehicle was spotted and an officer tried pulling the driver over near the 300 block of 3rd Street SW. After he was stopped, the driver took off going the wrong direction of travel on 3rd Street SW. The driver then went south into the northbound lane of U.S. Interstate 380. Officers stopped the pursuit when the driver of the stolen vehicle went the wrong way on the Interstate.

The driver exited at Wilson Avenue SW, where the driver struck an Alliant Energy truck. The Alliant Energy employee was not injured.

The driver of the stolen vehicle has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Coady. He is being charged with Theft-2nd Degree, Attempting to Elude, No Driver's License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Obey Traffic Signal Device, Failure to Maintain Control, Speeding, and Violation of One-Way Designation.

Coady was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Coady also had outstanding warrants for Revocation of Probation for Assault Domestic Abuse-Strangulation and Burglary-2nd Degree.