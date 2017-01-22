UPDATE: Arrest made in Dubuque stabbing

A man is arrested after turning himself into police. Witnesses say 24-year-old Jacob Ginter stabbed the man, then ran away, breaking into someone's apartment.

They say he had a bloody shirt, and was looking for Deonte. Ginter is charged with burglary and is being held on $50,000 bond. Additional charges could be filed. Police say they received minimal cooperation from the victim.

Dubuque Police investigate a stabbing that left one man injured.

It happened early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. on the 1500 block of Central Avenue inside an apartment.

They say the victim, 21-year-old Deonte Massey-Beavers had several stab wounds, including one through his hand.

He needed surgery and was sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

At last check, police are looking for the suspect but are not saying who it is.