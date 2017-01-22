UPDATE: Murder Investigation 700 block of Logan Avenue in Waterloo

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say one man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

Waterloo Police were called to the 700 block of Logan Avenue at 5:11 a.m. for a shots fired complaint.

Officers say when they got to the scene they saw a 55-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Unity Point, Allen Hospital where he died.

His name will be released once family members are notified.

