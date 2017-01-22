UPDATE: Murder Investigation 700 block of Logan Avenue in Waterl - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Murder Investigation 700 block of Logan Avenue in Waterloo

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
UPDATE: Waterloo Police say one man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

Waterloo Police were called to the 700 block of Logan Avenue at 5:11 a.m. for a shots fired complaint.

Officers say when they got to the scene they saw a 55-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Unity Point, Allen Hospital where he died.

His name will be released once family members are notified.

Waterloo Police confirm shots were fired in the 700 block of Logan Avenue before 6 Sunday morning.

As of 9 a.m., neighbors say police are still on scene.

No details are being released at this time. We will pass on information once it's made available. 

