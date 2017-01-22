At least 11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

At least 11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
ATLANTA (AP) -- State emergency management officials say 11 people are dead and 23 are injured after severe weather struck south Georgia.
   Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said Sunday morning that the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.
   She said the deaths were related to severe weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause. Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of Georgia overnight.
   Local officials are still assessing the area. No other information was immediately available.

