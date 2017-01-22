Shots fired in early morning in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shots fired in early morning in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - Shots were fired in downtown Cedar Rapids early this morning.

Cedar Rapids police say it happened at 1:38 a.m. Sunday morning at 100 2nd St NE.

There is property damage, but no victims.

Police are still on scene.

