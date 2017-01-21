Waterloo Lone Star restaurant closes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Lone Star restaurant closes

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

According to Waterloo Lone Star Steakhouse customers, the restaurant closed this weekend.

A sign was posted to the restaurant's front door that the business closed Friday.

There's no word on whether customers will get refunds on gift cards.

After digging into the story, it appears several Lone Star restaurants closed this past week.

