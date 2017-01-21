Ashton's free throws help N Iowa top S Illinois 58-57 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ashton's free throws help N Iowa top S Illinois 58-57

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -

Jordan Ashton scored 14 points, including a pair of free throw with 15 seconds left, and Northern Iowa overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Southern Illinois 58-57 on Saturday night.

Ashton scored 10 of his 14 in the second half for Northern Iowa (8-11, 3-5 Missouri Valley) and was perfect from the field (3 of 3), the arc (2 of 2) and the free-throw line (2 of 2) in the final 20 minutes.

Trailing 54-42 with 8:23 remaining, the Panthers outscored Southern Illinois 12-1 over the next seven minutes to close it to 55-54. A dunk by Thik Bol with 1:21 left to play put the Salukis in front by three, 57-54, but a layup from Klint Carlson and Ashton's free throws gave Northern Iowa a 58-57 lead with 15 seconds left.

Northern Iowa led 27-26 at halftime, but the Salukis used an 11-2 run to take a 36-29 lead with 16:50 remaining and eventually pushed the lead to lead to 12.

Armon Fletcher had 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois (11-10, 4-4).

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach Jason Lammers leaving for another Hockey job

    Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach Jason Lammers leaving for another Hockey job

    Monday, April 24 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 23:43:08 GMT

    Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Lammers, has been named the head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles. His tenure with the Purple Eagles will begin at the conclusion of the 2016–17 season with the Fighting Saints. .

    More >>

    Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Lammers, has been named the head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles. His tenure with the Purple Eagles will begin at the conclusion of the 2016–17 season with the Fighting Saints. .

    More >>

  • Hoiberg rips refs after game four loss

    Hoiberg rips refs after game four loss

    Monday, April 24 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-04-24 04:02:42 GMT

    Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.

    More >>

    Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.

    More >>

  • Retgers tops Iowa 13-5 to take weekend series

    Retgers tops Iowa 13-5 to take weekend series

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:53:04 GMT

    The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks. Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings.

    More >>

    The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks. Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.