Ice jams reported on area rivers

Water in fields near Millville from ice jam on Turkey River

With the warm temperatures we’ve been having lately across eastern Iowa, there have been several reports of area rivers and streams having ice jams. Fortunately, this hasn’t lead to much in the way of flooding across eastern Iowa. However, there have been some issue on the Rock River near the Quad Cities, and the Mississippi River near Burlington.

We've received reports of an ice jam on the Volga River near Fayette, and the Turkey River near Millville.

From the National Weather Service in LaCrosse.

"Ice jams have been observed along the Turkey River at Millville and the Volga River near Fayette. While some water has moved into agricultural fields near Millville, the river has mainly stayed within its banks, not impacting nearby homes or roads. The Volga River near Fayette has also remained within its banks. Some additional minor flooding of nearby low lying fields is possible tonight, but flooding of infrastructure is not expected at this time. Fluctuations in river levels are possible as ice continues to break up and move down stream. Area residents are urged to monitor river levels and report any rapid rises or flooding to law enforcement."

If you see any ice jams, let us know.