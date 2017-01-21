Ice jams reported on area rivers

With the warm temperatures we’ve been having lately across eastern Iowa, there have been several reports of area rivers and streams having ice jams. Fortunately, this hasn’t lead to much in the way of flooding across eastern Iowa. However, there have been some issue on the Rock River near the Quad Cities, and the Mississippi River near Burlington.
We've received reports of an ice jam on the Volga River near Fayette, and the Turkey River near Millville.
From the National Weather Service in LaCrosse.
If you see any ice jams, let us know.
