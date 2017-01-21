Cyclone women upset number 22 Kansas State

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Jadda Buckley scored 21 as Iowa State topped number 22 Kansas State 75-69 on Saturday night.

A 15-2 second first half run propelled the Cyclones to a 34-26 halftime lead. Kansas State regained a 58-57 edge in the 4th quarter, but Bridgette Carleton's 4-pointer for a 60-58 lead put Iowa State in front for good.

Carleton hit four of seven from three point range, while Seanna Johnson added 13 points and nine assists in the win.