Cyclone women upset number 22 Kansas State

Cyclone women upset number 22 Kansas State

AMES (KWWL) -

Jadda Buckley scored 21 as Iowa State topped number 22 Kansas State 75-69 on Saturday night.

A 15-2 second first half run propelled the Cyclones to a 34-26 halftime lead. Kansas State regained a 58-57 edge in the 4th quarter, but Bridgette Carleton's 4-pointer for a 60-58 lead put Iowa State in front for good.

Carleton hit four of seven from three point range, while Seanna Johnson added 13 points and nine assists in the win.

