Hawkeye women top Minnesota 80-65

Iowa erased a seven point third quarter deficit and surged past Minnesota 80-65 on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes outscored the Gophers 45-29 in the second half to move in to fifth in the Big Ten standings.

Megan Gustafson led the way for Iowa with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ally Disterhoft tallied another 17 points in the win.

Iowa now has a week off before travelling to third ranked Maryland on Sunday, January 29.