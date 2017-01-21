Hawkeye women top Minnesota 80-65 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeye women top Minnesota 80-65

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa erased a seven point third quarter deficit and surged past Minnesota 80-65 on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes outscored the Gophers 45-29 in the second half to move in to fifth in the Big Ten standings.

Megan Gustafson led the way for Iowa with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ally Disterhoft tallied another 17 points in the win.

Iowa now has a week off before travelling to third ranked Maryland on Sunday, January 29.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach Jason Lammers leaving for another Hockey job

    Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach Jason Lammers leaving for another Hockey job

    Monday, April 24 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-04-24 23:43:08 GMT

    Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Lammers, has been named the head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles. His tenure with the Purple Eagles will begin at the conclusion of the 2016–17 season with the Fighting Saints. .

    More >>

    Dubuque Fighting Saints Head Coach and General Manager, Jason Lammers, has been named the head coach of the Niagara University Purple Eagles. His tenure with the Purple Eagles will begin at the conclusion of the 2016–17 season with the Fighting Saints. .

    More >>

  • Hoiberg rips refs after game four loss

    Hoiberg rips refs after game four loss

    Monday, April 24 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-04-24 04:02:42 GMT

    Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.

    More >>

    Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.

    More >>

  • Retgers tops Iowa 13-5 to take weekend series

    Retgers tops Iowa 13-5 to take weekend series

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-24 03:53:04 GMT

    The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks. Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings.

    More >>

    The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks. Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.